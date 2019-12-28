Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Model N reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

In related news, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $109,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $119,544.75. Insiders have sold a total of 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Model N by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Model N by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 0.51. Model N has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.