Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. 1,540,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,576. Momo has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $622.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,356,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,145,000 after buying an additional 428,200 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,503,000. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Momo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 5,391,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 261,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Momo by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,390,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,193,000 after buying an additional 2,961,912 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Momo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,676,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,834,000 after buying an additional 136,472 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Momo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.49.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.