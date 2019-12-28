MonaCoin (MONA) Price Tops $0.78

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $51.50 million and $496,513.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00010675 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Zaif, Bitbank and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,345.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.01751127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.70 or 0.02829630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00587051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00622459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00061141 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00385852 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Zaif, Upbit, QBTC, Bitbank, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

