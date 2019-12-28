Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003342 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $334.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00617247 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,682,300 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

