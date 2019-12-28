Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Achieves $4.29 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $277.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003259 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00625066 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001730 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,686,600 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

