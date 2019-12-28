Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $807.50 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Monero has a market capitalization of $807.50 million and $90.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.47 or 0.00625066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitlish, Binance, Cryptomate and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003259 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001730 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,375,710 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, Huobi, Bisq, BitBay, DragonEX, Ovis, Cryptomate, Liquid, Coinut, Mercatox, B2BX, CoinEx, Nanex, Exrates, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, Exmo, Braziliex, Livecoin, Coindeal, Coinroom, Bithumb, Bitbns, Instant Bitex, HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, SouthXchange, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Binance, Kraken, Bitlish and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

