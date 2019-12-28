MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Volume Tops $1,047.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 28th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittylicious, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $939,974.00 and $1,047.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010022 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006060 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,285,103 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

