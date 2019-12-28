Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp set a $188.00 target price on Mongodb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 0.13.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mongodb will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 28,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $3,417,780.50. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $245,106.64. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 26,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,026.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,682 shares of company stock valued at $21,226,468. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mongodb by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mongodb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mongodb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mongodb by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

