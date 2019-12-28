Monkey Project (MONK) Price Hits $0.0283 on Exchanges

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $244,266.00 and approximately $689.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,644,500 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.