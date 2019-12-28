Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on TYPE. BidaskClub lowered Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monotype Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

TYPE stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14. Monotype Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 80,783 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 9.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,937,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after acquiring an additional 334,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Monotype Imaging by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $9,972,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company's solutions include type intellectual property (IP), enterprise software for visual content marketing solutions, custom type design services, and tools and technologies through direct sales channels, e-commerce platforms, and partner platforms.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.