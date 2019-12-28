Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) Short Interest Update

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MR. HPS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,611,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Montage Resources by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 760,351 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Montage Resources by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 543,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Montage Resources by 36,247.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 518,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Montage Resources by 2,789.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 328,226 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MR traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 421,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $266.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.94. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MR. Scotiabank raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Montage Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

