Mooncoin Price Up 433.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 584% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded up 433.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $5.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00587153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009928 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,342,678,516 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

