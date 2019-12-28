More Coin (MORE) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $74,616.00 and approximately $569.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00185929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.07 or 0.01272440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025589 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

