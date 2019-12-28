Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323 ($4.25).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGAM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of LON MGAM traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 324.80 ($4.27). 146,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.88 million and a PE ratio of 16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 293.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.44.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Helen Bunch purchased 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

