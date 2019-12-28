Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE MS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750,661 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $141,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $59,323,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

