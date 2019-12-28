Morpheus Labs Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $430,740.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

