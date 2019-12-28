Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Update

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 45,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,892. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs purchased 17,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 31.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 35.7% in the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 991,666 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 99.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 157,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motus GI in the second quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price target on Motus GI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

