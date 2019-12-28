Mullen Group Ltd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$9.33. The company had a trading volume of 152,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,390. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.94. The stock has a market cap of $978.02 million and a PE ratio of -56.89. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$13.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

