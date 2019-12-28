Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Murphy USA stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. The company had a trading volume of 208,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 279,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens upgraded Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

