Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,800,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 21,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of MYL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.72. 4,722,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,776,106. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Mylan has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,048,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,143,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,031,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,289,000 after acquiring an additional 664,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,247,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

