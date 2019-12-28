NAGA (NGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,249.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. In the last week, NAGA has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,249.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.82 or 0.05868674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029636 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001899 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001214 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.