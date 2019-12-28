Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 112,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nam Tai Property by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 323.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property stock remained flat at $$8.52 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes.

