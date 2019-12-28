Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.55. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $550.08 million, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

