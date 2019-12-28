NaPoleonX Market Capitalization Tops $3.82 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $3.82 million and $725.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NaPoleonX Token Profile

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX.

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

