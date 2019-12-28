Nasdacoin (NSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $911,875.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $911,875.00 and approximately $248,514.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00066504 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 128.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,082,434 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

