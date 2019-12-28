Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.87 Million

Analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to report sales of $77.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.93 million to $79.01 million. Natera reported sales of $67.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $296.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.01 million to $298.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $338.09 million, with estimates ranging from $330.97 million to $347.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $129,064.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,424.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,289 shares of company stock worth $6,661,487 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natera by 575.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Natera by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. Natera has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

