National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.65. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.