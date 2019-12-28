National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Update

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NESR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 93,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.69 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.