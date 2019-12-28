National General Holdings Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National General has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. National General has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National General to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NGHC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $21.80. 160,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.59. National General has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NGHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $112,850.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

