National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

National Health Investors stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 358,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.29. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

