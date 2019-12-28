National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Issue Dividend of $0.52

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National HealthCare has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

National HealthCare stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.96. 37,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,773. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $247.07 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $109,013.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,232.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

