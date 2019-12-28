National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

National Research has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. National Research has a payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

National Research stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. National Research has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 130.25%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other National Research news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $201,998.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,056.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $99,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,446 shares of company stock worth $1,863,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

