National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NNN opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

