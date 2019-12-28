National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.50

News articles about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get National Security Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NSEC opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. National Security Group has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.23 million for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 1.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 7,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,233.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred Clark, Jr. bought 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,561 shares of company stock worth $380,966. 38.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.