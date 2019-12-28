National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

National Western Life Group stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.95. 12,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.86. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $241.81 and a 1 year high of $314.25.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $173.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

