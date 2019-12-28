NavCoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.66 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $189,054.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0994 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Binance, Cryptopia and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005092 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008462 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00053023 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 66,999,165 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Upbit and cfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

