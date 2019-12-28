Nebula AI Achieves Market Cap of $561,690.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $561,690.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.05912410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029670 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,876,700,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

