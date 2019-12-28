Nectar Market Cap Hits $7.26 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $32.15 and $10.39. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $26,816.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062316 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00084970 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00069843 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,368.49 or 1.00257088 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

