NEM Market Capitalization Reaches $295.48 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $295.48 million and $4.40 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Kuna, OKEx and Liquid.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Koineks, Kryptono, Binance, CoinTiger, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Coinbe, Upbit, BTC Trade UA, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Kuna, Crex24, Bitbns, OKEx, Exrates, Bithumb, B2BX, Iquant, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.