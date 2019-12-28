NEM (XEM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.50 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. NEM has a market capitalization of $295.87 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Bithumb and B2BX. In the last week, NEM has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptomate, COSS, Bitbns, B2BX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Livecoin, Indodax, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Kryptono, Crex24, Upbit, Liquid, Cryptopia, Zaif, Kuna, YoBit, Huobi, Koineks, CoinTiger, Binance, BTC Trade UA, Exrates and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

