Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $8.73 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, BCEX, Bitfinex and Liquid. Neo has a total market cap of $615.92 million and $330.93 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, ZB.COM, BigONE, Switcheo Network, BCEX, Bibox, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Coinnest, HitBTC, Ovis, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Allcoin, Bitinka, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Koinex, OKEx, BitMart, OTCBTC, BitForex, Cobinhood, Tidebit, Binance, Exrates, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Upbit, Liquid, Livecoin, LBank, DragonEX, Coinrail and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

