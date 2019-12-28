NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Update

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 769,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,023.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $439,273 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NPTN. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of NPTN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 392,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,820. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.74. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

