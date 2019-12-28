Nestree 24 Hour Volume Hits $62,527.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market cap of $971,501.00 and approximately $62,527.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00085599 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001215 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00074511 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,357.60 or 1.00577613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

