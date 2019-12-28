Nestree (EGG) Market Cap Tops $948,213.00

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a market cap of $948,213.00 and $63,505.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

