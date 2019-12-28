NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura boosted their price target on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get NetEase alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,051. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.61 and a 200-day moving average of $272.25.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $4.14 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $16.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 240.90%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.