Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Netflix posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.86.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total transaction of $11,042,414.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $329.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,903,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,429. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $145.64 billion, a PE ratio of 122.79, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix has a 52 week low of $249.80 and a 52 week high of $385.99.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

