Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Market Cap Achieves $82,334.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $82,334.00 and $36,823.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013735 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.38 or 0.05922853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

NUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.