NevaCoin (NEVA) Market Capitalization Reaches $14,598.00

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $14,598.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001794 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000601 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,366,260 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

