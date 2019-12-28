NevaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. NevaCoin has a total market cap of $14,088.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001803 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,363,755 coins. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net.

NevaCoin Coin Trading

NevaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

