Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $78,092.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, cfinex and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 181,301,416,928 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, cfinex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.